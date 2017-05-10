× Raising ‘tech healthy’ kids, why schools are having these conversations

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — On Wednesday, Randolph School’s head of middle school Clay Elliott, held a talk for parents about raising ‘tech healthy’ kids, what that means in today’s world, and why the conversation needs to continue.

“So that they can grow up healthy, and really most importantly build those connections with each other. Face to face authentic interactions rather than filtering everything through that device,” said Elliott.

He sees how technology has the potential to expose kids to certain topics before they are ready. That’s why he said boundaries are much-needed, especially among middle schoolers.

“It’s use compared to maturity level. Making sure that children are ready when they get exposed to different levels or openness of technology and social media,” said Elliott.

He wants to give parents the tools to do that, and Randolph parent of three Julie Gold took him up on that offer. She said she took a lot away from the talk

“We’re finding that they’re getting this self-satisfaction or self-worth from something that is completely non personal. And so we’re kind of trying to talk through that,” said Gold.

She said as a parent, she wants to make sure her kids understand self-worth without the digital world. She thinks these kinds of conversations should happen more often.

“Kids are growing up in this world. It becomes something that our community can embrace and learn from each other and from the students, and how to best navigate it for the children,” explained Gold.

After the response from parents Wednesday, Elliott said they are looking to spread the message more widely next year.