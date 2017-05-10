Rain, storms may affect outdoor events Friday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The current stretch of dry, hot weather comes to an end Friday when widespread areas of rain and storms return to the Tennessee Valley.

Outdoor events like graduations or Relay for Life activities need to be prepared to deal with occasional rain and storms during the day and evening Friday. The Roll Tide Golf Tournament originally scheduled for Friday has been postponed to Friday, May 26.

Friday does not look like a washout kind of day, but it may be hard to dodge the rain and storms during the afternoon and evening hours.

The threat of severe weather is quite low.

WHNT.com’s Maps & Radar Page

Mobile Applications

Baron Saf-T-Net (phone/text)

Rainfall this time of year is especially critical. A lack of rain during the spring of 2016 was partially responsible for the severe drought and wildfire conditions we had late last year.

Friday is the only chance of measurable rain within the next seven days.

The current drought monitor shows dry conditions across much of north Alabama due to a lack of widespread, persistent rain in recent weeks. Thursday’s update to the drought monitor will likely include an expansion of the moderate drought conditions further north into the Tennessee Valley.