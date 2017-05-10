Meg Beasley gets the most from her students at Plainview High School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. - When you walk into Meg Beasley's classroom, you'd better be front and center. "She is firm, but never degrading or anything when she speaks." says Plainview High School Principal Tony Richards.

He says Miss Beasley expected the best out of her students. "She has high expectations and I appreciate that. I think the parents of those students will appreciate it too."

Miss Beasley's lessons go way beyond academic instruction.

"Everyday I try and tell them, you know, to be kind. And I am a big advocate for anti-bullying, and I encourage them to be kind to each other. And we talk about character education a lot. But these are some sweet kids with big hearts." said Meg Beasley.

She also serves as a mentor to her players on the court as a volleyball coach.

"Being around them and their young playful spirits, really cheers me up and so they really did help me get through that and find that balance."

A Tools For Teachers winner that is a success both on the court and in the classroom.

"I'm shocked, I am very humbled, I am very shocked. My grandfather was a big force in the education world. It was GB Beasley. I lost him a little more than a month ago," said Beasley.

"This means a lot to me. I feel like I made him proud."

Sounds like success runs in the family.

Tell us about a public school teacher you feel deserves recognition. Send us your nomination today! Honorees will receive $319 for their classroom. Nominees must teach in K-12 public schools in the WHNT News 19 viewing area.