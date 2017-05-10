Marshall County Animal Control hosts “You Can’t Buy Love, But You Can Adopt It!” Shirt Drive

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. – Marshall County Animal Control is having a Shirt Drive from May 11 through May 22 to raise funds to help animals entering the county’s animal control system.

Thousands of animals get lost and are found running loose in Marshall County and the municipalities inside the county each year.

Animals entering the Marshall County Animal Control system are housed at the B&A Animal Hospital in Boaz for a 7-day property hold period which is funded by the Marhsall County Commission. After that they are available to adoption or rescue release.

A Bonfire Shirt Drive is being held from Thursday, May 11th through Monday, May 22nd to raise money to help those animals. Funds raised will be used for vaccinations, de-worming, basic veterinary care, spay/neuter and foster home needs such as food, houses and pens.

Shirts are available in 11 different styles and in a variety of colors and sizes. Bonfire offers flat rate shipping of $4.97 per order and international shipping is available.

Styles available:

unisex t-shirt

v-neck t-shirt

long sleeve t-shirt

unisex tank top

youth t-shirt

crewneck sweatshirt

pullover hoodie

football style jersey

women’s slim fit t-shirt

women’s slouchy tank

¾ sleeve baseball t-shirt

Any amount donated above the cost of the shirt(s) ordered is tax-deductible.

You can order shirts online here: