Marshall Co. is offering free pick up and dumpsters for large, unwanted items Monday, May 15

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. — The Marshall County Commission and a non-profit organization partnered up to give people who live in the rural areas of the county a chance to get rid of some unwanted, large items they might have around.

“Each quarter we have a white goods pick-up, PALS sponsored it, and we have dumpsters at each district shop,” said Marshall County Commission Chairman James Hutcheson, “What we do, we ask the people if it’s stoves, refrigerators, stuff like that, they can put that on the side of the road and call the district shop and we’ll come pick it up.”

“If it is heavy couches, mattresses and all that, then the people have to bring it to the shop May 15th and we’ll have dumpsters to put it in,” Hutcheson added.

This is all happening Monday, May 15th, for people who live in rural Marshall County, not in one of the towns or cities. “It helps keep the county clean, to begin with. Otherwise, a lot of people will dump the stuff on the side of the road, and it’s a service to the people in the community,” Hutcheson said.

Dumpsters will be at each county district shop on Monday. You can drop off items that can’t be picked up at one of those locations during normal business hours.

For items that can be picked up, put them on the curb in front of your home. You’ll need to call your district shop in advance to give them notice. You can find those numbers here.