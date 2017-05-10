× Man arrested after high speed chase in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A man is in jail after he led Alabama State Troopers on a high speed chase Tuesday night.

It started around 11:30 pm on Highway 53 near Kelly Springs Road. Authorities say they initially tried to pull over the driver for speeding.

The chase then headed south into Huntsville, with speeds as high as 110 MPH.

Huntsville police assisted Troopers once in the city.

The chase eventually ended on Bonnell Drive. That’s when the driver tried to run away, but was quickly caught by police.

Authorities arrested 26-year-old Anthony Willis Fairley. He’s charged with Driving Under the Influence, Driving While License Suspended , Driver’s License Restriction and Operating a Vehicle Without Insurance.