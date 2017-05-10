LIVE: Watch 4pm news on WHNT News 19

Jury recommends Richard Burgin be sentenced to life without parole for Huntsville church double murder

Posted 3:50 pm, May 10, 2017, by , Updated at 03:51PM, May 10, 2017

Richard Burgin listens to testimony during his capital murder trial, at the Madison County Courthouse, May 3, 2017. (Gregg Stone/WHNT News 19)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The jury returned a recommendation to the judge that Richard Burgin be sentenced to life without parole.

Burgin was found guilty of capital murder by a Huntsville jury on Tuesday morning.

Burgin faced capital murder charges for the killing of elderly brothers Anthony and Terry Jackson while they were setting up the weekly food bank at West Huntsville United Methodist Church on May 21, 2013. They were stabbed to death.

