Jury recommends Richard Burgin be sentenced to life without parole for Huntsville church double murder

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The jury returned a recommendation to the judge that Richard Burgin be sentenced to life without parole.

Jury recommends life without parole for Richard Burgin. Deliberated about 50 minutes. — Brian Lawson (@BrianLawson15) May 10, 2017

Burgin was found guilty of capital murder by a Huntsville jury on Tuesday morning.

Jury voted 8 to 4 to give Burgin life in prison. @whnt — Brian Lawson (@BrianLawson15) May 10, 2017

Burgin faced capital murder charges for the killing of elderly brothers Anthony and Terry Jackson while they were setting up the weekly food bank at West Huntsville United Methodist Church on May 21, 2013. They were stabbed to death.

