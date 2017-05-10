Jury recommends Richard Burgin be sentenced to life without parole for Huntsville church double murder
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The jury returned a recommendation to the judge that Richard Burgin be sentenced to life without parole.
Burgin was found guilty of capital murder by a Huntsville jury on Tuesday morning.
Burgin faced capital murder charges for the killing of elderly brothers Anthony and Terry Jackson while they were setting up the weekly food bank at West Huntsville United Methodist Church on May 21, 2013. They were stabbed to death.
WHNT News 19 is following this case very closely, refresh for updates
34.730369 -86.586104