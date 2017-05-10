Jackson County Deputies search for man considered ‘armed and dangerous’

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – Have you seen Nicholas Donavan Brooks? He’s the 27-year-old pictured above. Investigators with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office say they lost him after a police chase that began in Trenton, Georgia. They also say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Investigators say Brooks was in a vehicle with two other people on Sunday night around 11:00. They were involved in a “high speed” chase with officers from Trenton, Georgia, and Ider, Alabama. Jackson County deputies responded to County Road 685 in Flat Rock where the vehicle had wrecked in a wooded area.

Deputies say two of the three ran from the scene. The third person, Bailey Leeann Taylor, 21, of Fyffe was still in the vehicle and arrested. Deputies and officers found Johnathan Ray Gore, 38, of Fyffe in the woods. However, no one was able to catch up with Brooks, who is also from Flat Rock.

Brooks had outstanding arrest warrants for Domestic Violence, Escape and probation revocation. He escaped into the woods. K-9 deputies from Dade County, Ga. found a handgun believed to have been dropped by Brooks.

Investigators say they found a number of weapons inside the vehicle including a shotgun with altered serial numbers, two “sawed off” of short-barreled shotguns, a 9 mm pistol and a .22 cal pistol. They also found a large bag that officers believe to be methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a bulletproof vest. The vest had the words “F U Police” written on the front panel, according to deputies.

Investigators also learned Brooks, who is still missing, was making statements about “shooting” at the police during the chase. They also believe he ran away with as many as three weapons, one of which was recovered.

Both Gore and Taylor were arrested and charged with: Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana 2nd degree, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Sawed Off or Short Barreled Shotgun (two counts) and Possession of Firearm with an Altered Serial Number.

Both are in the Jackson County Jail with a bond set at $23,100 for each.