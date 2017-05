× Huntsville Police investigate shooting near intersection of Sparkman Drive & Pulaski Pike

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police are investigating a shooting on Brett Road. It happened around 8:45 this morning.

Huntsville Police say there are two victims. One is in serious condition. No one is in custody at this time.

