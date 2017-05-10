Highlands Medical Center celebrates National Hospital and Nurses Week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. - Highlands Medical Center is the only hospital in the Jackson County area that serves over 50,000 residents.

"We're extremely proud of each of our staff members and the jobs that they do and we recognize the hard work and the role that they play in extending," said Dr. Lonnie Albin, CEO of Highlands Medical Center.

So they felt it was necessary to honor the center.

"We are such a rural county and time is literally of the essence in patients that have emergencies," said Albin.

"They may not make it 30 to 40 minutes down the road and certainly used our ER for life saving measures and to stabilize them."

They're also taking the time out this week to celebrate the staff, especially the work of the nurses.

"The jobs that they do are so important for patient care. Physicians come by once or twice a day but nurses are there all day and take care of most needs of the patient. So their roles are extremely important."

Many of the staff members say it's an honor to be recognized this week.

"I love my patients," said Rachel Gonce, a nurse practitioner.

"We love our jobs. I really appreciate that hospitals and the nursing staff are recognized and appreciated for the job they do in the local community."

It's more than just a job for them, but it's a service.