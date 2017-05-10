Four Alabama A&M sports receive a post season ban

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AL.com) - The NCAA has banned Alabama A&M for postseason eligibility during the 2017-18 school year in baseball, men's basketball, men's golf and women's cross country due to low Academic Progress Rate scores.

An APR score of 930 equates to a roughly 50 percent graduation rate and postseason eligibility requires a four-year score of 930 or 940 for the most recent two years. The scores released today by the NCAA are for the four-year period that ended with the 2015-16 school year.

Alabama A&M men's basketball had a rate of 869 for the most recent four-year period and a 904 for the 2015-16 school year. The Bulldogs, who finished 2-27 last season, recently hired former UAB assistant Donnie Marsh as their new head coach.

To continue reading click here.