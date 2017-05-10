× Former Cullman County Commission Chairman arrested on sex abuse charges

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office has arrested James Donald Graves, 74, on sexual abuse charges. Investigators say an investigation uncovered that Graves sexually molested a minor individual on more than one occasion.

Deputies say the victim came forward when Graves made the victim preform a sexual act. Investigators say Graves confirmed the allegations during an interview with the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office. Using this information, the District Attorney’s office issued a warrant of arrest.

“The protection of our young people is one of our most important responsibilities as law enforcement officers. As soon as the victim came forward our investigators interviewed the suspect and we obtained a warrant after consulting with the DA’s office due to the evidence being so overwhelming against the suspect,” said Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry. “I would like to thank our investigators for their prompt and immediate work in this case.”

Graves is being held in the Cullman County Detention Center on a $15,000 cash bond.

He served as the Cullman County Commission Chairman from 2008-2012.