Flex Tape is mega sticky and mega strong

Flex Tape is marketed as a super strong rubberized tape. It can be applied hot or cold, wet or dry, and it’s advertised to work instantly.

Our first impression is that it was definitely a step above average duct tape. Much thicker, and very sticky.

You can order the tape in different sizes and colors: 4-inch, 8-inch, and 12-inch, and in black or white.

The As Seen on TV commercial shows it easily fixing up leaky pipes, pools, buckets, and even car bumpers.

The strength of Flex Tape does not disappoint. We attached one side of the tape to one side of a sledge-hammer, and the tape lifted the sledge-hammer off the ground effortlessly.

The Flex Tape commercial is known well for its slow motion demonstration of Flex Tape instantly stopping a flowing stream of water. We knew we had to put it to the test.

It works! We even got it to temporarily plug a fountain.

The stickiness, strength, and waterproof-ability of Flex Tape is definitely a deal, but be careful while cutting and carrying around because we used almost half of this $20 roll of tape just by making mistakes while trying to cut and hold it.

Deal or Dud verdict: Deal