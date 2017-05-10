Douglas Middle School teachers organized a surprise visit from an actor from The Walking Dead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Douglas, Ala. - Instead of fighting pop culture, a Marshall County middle school used it to get students excited about learning, and this week, the students were surprised by an actor from the show at the heart of the students' interest, The Walking Dead.

After noticing many students at Douglas Middle School were fans of the show The Walking Dead, teachers started connecting curriculum to the popular series.

In language arts, students independently wrote narratives, created comics, animated students and teachers, compared/contrasted various texts, discussed character viewpoints, and designed a web page. Math students worked problems incorporating character names and covered various math standards such as probability.

A virus caused the apocalyptic epidemic in the series, so science classes incorporated what causes viruses and what vaccines/immunizations treat them, and Jonas Salk’s polio vaccine. In history, teachers and students discussed territorial battles and dictatorships.

As a reward for working hard during testing, the school rewarded the students with their own zombie apocalypse. Students painted zombie shirts and had zombie face paint for a day. Actor Danny Vinson, who plays a part in the series, came to the school and spoke to the students about his experience as an actor on the show as a special surprise.