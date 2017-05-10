Cousins of Anthony and Terry Jackson say “They gave more to us than we ever gave to them.”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Anthony and Terry were a pair, thick as thieves. Brothers. "The boys. We always called them the boys," said Cousin Judy Vanwey.

Anthony was born with cerebral palsy. "He was never considered to be handicapped. Nor did we treat him like he was," said Vanwey.

Terry took care of Anthony. And together they helped take care of others. "Their mother taught them, anything you can do for anybody, you help them out. If you were eating a sandwich and you came along and were hungry they would hand that sandwich to you,” said Vanwey.

That's a true story.

"They would not hurt anyone, they would give you the shirts off their backs. They were our gentle giants," said Cousin Sharon Nash.

Anthony did have a speech problem, making it hard to understand him at times. "But those of us who had been around him all his life, we could understand him."

But the girls tell us when he opened his mouth to sing "you could understand every word when he sang. Clearly. I guess it was the angels singing through them, because that's what it sounded like to me,” said Nash.

Terry was Anthony’s protector -- in life and in death. "Just knowing that Terry was fighting all over that room not just for his own life - but trying to get back to his brother," said Vanwey.

They were best friends. They loved one another. "They were the best cousins of the whole family."

It's been a hard road, but they hold dear the memories. “They gave more to us than we ever gave to them," said cousin Shirley Mears.

The family tells us the only peace they have, is that Terry and Anthony went together. They say they don't think they could have lived without each other.

On May 9, a jury convicted Richard Burgin of capital murder for the 2013 deaths of the two brothers.