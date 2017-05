× Congrats Class of 2017! Here is when Graduates will walk across the Valley

It is time for caps, gowns, diplomas, accolades, speeches, and of course Pomp and Circumstance! We are pleased to say it’s Graduation time across the Tennessee Valley and we congratulate the Class of 2017!!

Here is a list of times and dates for graduation ceremonies all across the Valley:

Friday May, 12 Fayetteville HS: 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 14 Waterloo HS: 2 p.m.

Monday, May 15 Career Technical Center: 5:30 p.m. @ Athens Event Center West Lauderdale HS

Tuesday, May 16 Southeast Lauderdale HS: 7 p.m.

Thursday, May 18 Brindlee Mountain HS: 12:30 p.m. Northridge HS: 3 p.m. Crossville HS: 6 p.m. @ DeKalb County Coliseum Geraldine HS: 6 p.m. Sylvania HS: 6 p.m. @ Sylvania Baptist Church Northeast Lauderdale HS Valley Head High School

Friday, May 19 Westminster Christian Academy: 3 p.m. & 7p.m. Rogers HS: 5 p.m. @ Bud Walton Arena Douglas HS: 6 p.m. @ Gymnasium Albertville HS: 6:30 p.m. Athens HS: 7 p.m. Guntersville HS: 7 p.m. Frankline HS: 7 p.m. @ Princeton Pike Church of God Scottsboro HS: 7 p.m. Sheffield HS: 7 p.m. @ Walton R Wright Stadium Waynesville HS: 7:30 p.m. Lincoln County HS: 7:30 p.m. Clarkdale HS East Central HS

Saturday, May 20 Kate Duncan Smith DAR School: 10 a.m.

Sunday, May 21 Madison Academy @ Mayfair Church of Christ

Monday, May 22 Bob Jones HS: 3 p.m. @ VBC Hartselle HS: 7 p.m. Ider HS: 7 p.m. James Clemens HS: 7 p.m. @ VBC Plainview HS: 7 p.m. @ DeKalb County Schools Coliseum Westminister Christian Academy: 7 p.m. Woodville HS: 7 p.m. Albert P. Brewer HS: 7:30 p.m. West Morgan HS: 7:30 p.m. @ West Morgan HS Stadium Martin HS

Tuesday, May 23 Sparkman HS: 3 p.m. @ VBC Buckhorn HS: 7 p.m. @VBC Falkville HS: 7 p.m. Danville HS: 7:30 p.m. Priceville HS: 7:30 p.m. Pisgah HS: 8 p.m. North Jackson HS: 8 p.m.

Wednesday, May 24 Hazel Green HS: 3 p.m. @ VBC Madison County HS: 6 p.m. @ VBC New Hope HS: 8 p.m. @ VBC Vancleave HS Fyffe HS: 7 p.m.

Thursday, May 25 New Century HS: 1:30 p.m. @ VBC Lee HS: 3:30 p.m. @ VBC Ardmore HS: 4 p.m. Austin HS 5:30 p.m. @ Calhoun Community College, Decatur Huntsville HS: 6 p.m. @ VBC Elkmont HS: 6 p.m. @ Gymnasium *Calendar shows it is Thursday through Friday!* Vina HS: 6 p.m. Phil Campbell HS: 7 p.m. Red Bay HS: 7 p.m. Fort Payne HS: 7 p.m. Belgreen HS: 7 p.m. Brooks HS: 7 p.m. @ UNA’s Flower Hall Muscle Shoals HS: 7:30 p.m. Decatur HS: 7:30 p.m. West Limestone HS: 8 p.m. Boaz HS East Limestone HS Tharptown HS

Friday, May 26 Jemison HS: 1:30 p.m. @ VBC Columbia HS: 3:30 p.m. @ VBC Grissom HS: 5:30 p.m. @ VBC John Paul II Catholic High School: 5:00 p.m. RA Hubbard HS: 7 p.m. Lexington HS: 7:30 p.m. Cherokee HS: 7 p.m. Florence HS: 7 p.m. Clements HS: 4 p.m. Tanner HS: 6 p.m. East Limestone HS: 8 p.m. @ Kelley Gym, Calhoun Community College Arab HS: 7 p.m. Deshler HS: Russellville HS: 7:30 p.m. Central HS: 8 p.m. @ Central High School Stadium Wilson HS: 6:30 p.m. @ Wilson High School Stadium Courtland HS: 7 p.m. Colbert County HS: 7 p.m. @ Colbert County High School Gymnasium Colbert Heights HS: 6 p.m. @ Colbert Heights Gymnasium

Saturday, May 27 Randolph HS: 9:30 a.m.

Thursday, June 1 Pathway Star Academy: 9:30 AM



Did we miss your school? We’re sorry about that. There are a lot of schools across the Tennessee Valley. Please send an email to news.department@whnt.com with the appropriate information.