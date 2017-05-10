California mom gives birth to 13 lb. 5 oz. baby boy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CENTRAL VALLEY, Cali. - Consider this a public service announcement: Mother's Day is this Sunday. So,whatever you do, don't forget about Mom!

There's one mom in California who really deserves a special day after her very special delivery.

After a long week, baby Raymond Reyes is finally home from the hospital, but this little bundle of joy is anything but little.

"Oh my gosh he looks like a toddler, he was so big," said Raymond's mother, Jenna Reyes.

Baby Raymond was born on April 30 at the Mercy Medical Center in Merced at a whopping 13 lbs. 5 oz.

He's one of the heaviest babies born in Central Valley, California, even shocking some of the nurses at the hospital.

"I worked in labor delivery for about 7 years and he is the largest baby I've ever seen. So, 13 pounds is a big baby. I've never seen one that big," said Jessica Newton, who is Family Birth Center Nurse.

Reyes was expecting a 10 to 11 pound baby, and decided on having a c-section. She says she's had big babies before, but none as big as Raymond. "Nothing fits him, uses size 2 Pampers and wears 3 to 6 months clothes," she said.

But having a big baby had its share of big problems.

Reyes said Raymond was taken by the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit when he was born. He was later transferred to Madera for about a week for jaundice, and low calcium and sodium levels.

"Coming home to an empty crib is the hardest thing I've ever had to do, no mother wants to come home without her baby," said Reyes.

Raymond is now healthy, and at home. His sister, Nathaliee, is happy to finally be a big sister. She's even promised to change diapers!

Even the stinky ones!

But there's one thing she says she wont share, her title. "I'm still the baby girl of the house!"

By the way, Reyes says this is her last baby.