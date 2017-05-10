Bikes, Skateboards, Scooters; a look at the injuries on the rise as the weather warms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

With the weather warming up, children are spending more time outside; on skateboards, scooters and bicycles. But the fun of wheeling around can also lead to injuries.

Whether they're riding bikes or boards, there's always a chance for a fall.

"With injuries, it's not a question of if it's going to happen but when it's going to happen," says Dr. Marcee White with Safe Kids Worldwide.

White was part of a new study that found about 50 children go to the emergency room every hour with injures that happened while riding a bike, skateboard, scooter or skates.

Bike and Skateboard injuries are down, but ER visits from scooters and skates are up significantly.

"It's very important for them to wear a helmet for safety," says nurse and mother Rose Blacksher

But that's not always happening. The study found nearly 40% of parents admitted their child doesn't always wear a helmet when riding. They say their kids think helmets aren't cool or complain they are uncomfortable.

Experts say that can lead to a serious head injury.

"Concussions can have a long lasting effect on kids ability to learn and interact," says White. "And we want to make sure that the brain is protected because it's still growing and developing."

The most common injury for these kids is fractures to the shoulder, arm, elbow and wrist.