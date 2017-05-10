× Alabama A&M earns “storm ready” distinction by NWS

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — On Wednesday, Alabama A&M University joined the 2,600 communities across the country that are “storm ready.”

The National Weather Service’s ‘Storm Ready’ program recognizes organizations that have solid, well tested plans in place.

“Springtime, summertime, fall, we’re under the risk for all types of weather. Whether it’s tornadoes, winter, so the students need to know. The students need to know where to get the information from and what to do,” explained Todd Barron.

Barron is with the National Weather Service in Huntsville. He said you have to take severe weather seriously in this part of the country, and Alabama A&M University is doing that.

“We’re happy to say that Alabama A&M knows how to push that information out and knows how to protect their students,” said Barron.

Alabama A&M police captain Brian Ruble was instrumental in getting the campus storm ready.

“Having a 24-hour center where we could get information on the weather warnings and get that out to the campus community, the faculty staff and students. And then just having a lot of policies and procedures related to the weather in place,” said Captain Ruble.

He said they are committed to student safety at the university.

“Students might not be aware going out to class, going out in the evening to athletic events, just the number of people that we have here on campus and just being outside in the weather environment,” said Ruble.

But, this storm ready distinction doesn’t mean they’re done yet.

“It just shows that we take that importance for the safety of the community, and try to be the best of best,” said Ruble

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA, also recognized the university as a weather-ready nation ambassador.