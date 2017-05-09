Watch Big Al and former Alabama cheerleaders perform “Yea Alabama!” in full wedding attire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's every Crimson Bride's dream. Big Al and an Alabama Cheerleading routine at the wedding reception.

The bride Sarah Jones, who is a Grissom graduate, and the entire wedding party all cheered at the University of Alabama. But the most important member of the wedding party was the Alabama mascot Big Al!

Sarah didn't know Big Al was there until he stepped out to dance. Sarah's sister and mother conspired to make Big Al's appearance a secret.

Sarah and her husband Parker are enjoying their honeymoon in Costa Rica.

Awaken Films out Florence was on hand to shoot the video.