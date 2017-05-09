× UAH discusses future growth and development with city leaders

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The University of Alabama in Huntsville invited influential voices in the future of the University for a leadership breakfast Tuesday morning.

It’s a special day when both Huntsville and Madison city leaders are in one room. UAH officials briefed them on what types of changes are taking place on campus and what is in store for the coming years.

“We’re growing enrollment, on pace at about 8% a year,” said UAH President, Robert Altenkirch.

The University hopes to reach 10,000 students by the fall of 2018 and to accommodate those demands, build more residence halls.

Next on the list, expansion.

“We’re in the process of finishing off a purchase of 58-acres next to campus, across Sparkman called Executive Plaza,” said Altenkirch.

The land will be used for University expansion and mixed-use development. Mayor Battle said the new development will not only help the University, but city too.

“Going a little bit further to the east, we’re now going to redevelop the corridor of Sparkman and University Drive and then we’ll move in and redevelop a few other parcels, which really gives us a whole corridor that is a very viable retail corridor and also provides for services throughout the area,” said Battle.