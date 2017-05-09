The Moon and Jupiter in the night sky this week

Have you noticed a bright ‘dot’ near the Moon over the past few nights?

That big, bright Moon may be stealing the show in the sky for the next few nights, but if you look carefully, you will see a bright planet nearby. Tuesday night it was running ahead of (or to the right of) the Moon as it tracks across the sky.

That’s Jupiter running ahead of the Moon. It’s very bright this time of year and a neat thing to watch in the night sky.

By the way, the Full Moon Wednesday evening has three different names: ‘Flower Moon, Planting Moon, and Milk Moon.’