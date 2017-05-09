× Spencer Collier: He wanted the ‘cleanest administration’ when he took office, but Governor Bentley changed

Alabama’s former top cop Spencer Collier, Governor Robert Bentley’s director of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), opened the flood gates on the Bentley administration. After the governor fired him, he went public with accusations of an affair between Bentley and his Senior Political Advisor Rebekah Caldwell Mason that sent the state into a spiral of scandals.

One year later, after criminal investigations, ethics charges, and impeachment hearings, Collier feels vindicated.

But he admits, despite tipping the first domino, “I purposely did not watch his speech to resign. I just chose not to. As bad as he has made our life, and I say our — my family’s life — I still try not to take joy in someone’s misery.”

But Collier’s relationship with Bentley started years before.

“Well, we met in ’01,” he told WHNT News 19 in a sit-down interview about his time in the administration, “He was running for the House, as I was. We got elected that same year.”

Collier supported him all along the trail. He says he even provided protection sometimes.

And when Bentley took office, Collier took a job in his cabinet.

“We started that administration,” Collier remembers, “And the first thing he made clear to us as his cabinet was, ‘We’re going to go down in history as the cleanest administration that’s ever served.’ And I believed him at that moment. We all did. We all believed in him.”

But Collier says Bentley changed. He watched it happen. And it he described it, in never-before-heard detail, that you can you hear on WHNT News 19 at 10 on Tuesday night.