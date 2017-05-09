× “Rob and Big” star Christopher ‘Big Black’ Boykin has passed away at 45

Christopher ‘Big Black’ Boykin, who was the other half of Rob Dyrdek‘s hit MTV show “Rob & Big” has died, TMZ is reporting.

A representative for Boykin told TMZ he died Tuesday morning, May 9th. There’s no word on a cause of death at this point.

According to TMZ, Boykin was Dyrdek’s best friend and bodyguard on their reality show, which ran from 2006 to 2008 — and also appeared on ‘Fantasy Factory.’ The pals got into a bunch of random adventures — like breaking Guinness records, exorcising their house, installing an ATM — and, of course, catching people with their net gun.

Before he was a TV star, Boykin served in the U.S. Navy. He is survived by a nine-year-old daughter, and was 45 years old.