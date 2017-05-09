× Man accused of Huntsville double murder in church food pantry found guilty

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Richard Burgin was found guilty of capital murder by a Huntsville jury on Tuesday morning.

Burgin faced capital murder charges for the killing of elderly brothers Anthony and Terry Jackson while they were setting up the weekly food bank at West Huntsville United Methodist Church on May 21, 2013. They were stabbed to death.

The jury considered the case and evidence for a total of roughly three hours.

The charges carry a potential death sentence, and at minimum, life in prison without the possibility of parole. The case now moves to a penalty phase, where the jury will recommend a sentence to the judge.