Court hearing scheduled for man accused in shooting death of Madison teen

MADISON, Ala. – Court documents show Trevor Cantrell, 19, has an arraignment at 9:00 a.m. at the Limestone County Courthouse. He is one of two men charged with capital murder in connection with the shooting death of Jason West on December 26, 2016.

22-year-old Decedric Ward is also charged with capital murder in this case. This is in connection to the shooting at the Sonic near James Clemens High School. According to the criminal complaint, West agreed to buy Xanax from the two men at the Sonic restaurant on County Line Road. The document goes on to say the pair always intended to rob West, however Ward pulled a gun and shot him shortly after 3:00 p.m. West died a short time later.

Ward,who has a long rap sheet, has a hearing on May 24. He has a September trial date.