Local family shares fliers to warn families about dangers of lawn mowers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – It’s that time of year when yard work becomes a necessity- that includes mowing the grass.

But one Huntsville family has a warning about lawn mower safety, borne out of personal loss.

In 2010, eight year old Shane Malone died in a lawn mower accident.

Every year, 800 children are run over by a riding lawn mower or tractor- that’s according to the National Amputee Coalition. More than 600 of those result in amputation.

But for some families, the accident is deadly. “It’s hard for my parents every day. My dad struggles to get up,” says Christina Kennedy.

Christina’s dad was on a riding lawn mower. He was backing up when the accident happened. It’s a feeling of pain that “never goes away.”

It’s now been seven years since they lost Shane. “At first it was hard for us to talk about it, but seeing more and more accidents,” They’re hoping their tragedy will save someone else.

They’ve been circulating fliers online – and are hoping to get them into schools- telling their story and to raise awareness about lawn mower safety.

Kennedy’s advice for parents: make sure children stay inside the house while you’re mowing the lawn.

She also says you should never allow your child to play on a lawn mower- even if it’s turned off or allow them to ride on the mower with you.

“Then they think it’s a toy,” says Kennedy.

Simple rules, paired with awareness. “I really hope to make people double check and triple check and make sure before they turn around and before they back up that they make sure nothing is there.”

To keep your kids and your neighbor’s safe.

“If we can save one kid, that’s enough for me,” says Kennedy.