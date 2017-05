× Huntsville Police respond to 2-vehicle wreck on Holmes Avenue

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police and firefighters are on the scene of a wreck at the intersection of Holmes Ave. and Triana Blvd. The wreck happened just before 9:00 Tuesday morning.

Two vehicles were involved in the wreck. One vehicle flipped on its side.

WHNT News 19 is working to gather more information. Please avoid the intersection while crews work to clear the wreckage.