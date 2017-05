HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Fire and Rescue is responding to a fire on Irondale Drive in north Huntsville. Firefighters arrived to see smoke coming from the building.

Huntsville Fire & Rescue has five units on the scene.

WHNT News 19’s Jeff Gray is on the scene. He says two adults have been displaced because of the fire. There are no reports of injuries.

Please avoid the area of Irondale Drive while firefighters finish up their work with the house.

