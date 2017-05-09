Police investigate deadly shooting between employee, customer at Decatur business

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DECATUR, Ala. -- Decatur Police confirm one person died in a shooting at Eagle 1 Metal Roofing Supply. It's located off of Highway 31, south of Decatur.

#BREAKING: Decatur Police Chief Nate Allen says Eagle 1 employee shoots, kills customer, no arrests yet @whnt pic.twitter.com/ICAsYz5Hgv — Shevaun Bryan (@finessebryan) May 9, 2017

Police say an employee opened fire on a customer during a dispute.

The victim, who has not been identified at this time, was dead by the time police arrived on the scene.

Officers say there is a person of interest in the case, but no charged have been filed at this time.

Investigators say there were several witnesses to the shooting as the business was open during the incident.