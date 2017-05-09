Auburn’s skid continues, Tigers lose to UAB 8-2

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AL.com) - Emotions were running high for UAB head baseball coach Brian Shoop in a pregame ceremony as former players and his wife helped him celebrate 1,000 career wins.

Then on Tuesday night at Regions Field, his team gave him even more to smile about.

The Blazers knocked off visiting Auburn, ranked No. 14 nationally, 8-2. UAB (23-26) scored in each of its last four at-bats, getting two in the fifth and three in the eighth. The game was played in front of an announced crowd of 5,344 fans, a UAB baseball record.

To continue to reading click here.