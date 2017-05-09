Amber Alert issued in Tennessee for missing 5-month-old from Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a statewide AMBER Alert. The Memphis Police Department alerted investigators to the case involving a 5-month-old child. They say Ayla Settles was taken by her non-custodial father.

Investigators say Alvin Lloyd, 19, forcibly took Ayla around 2:00 this morning. Lloyd ran away but is still believed to be in the area.

Lloyd has an extensive criminal background and should be approached “with caution.” Our sister station in Memphis, WREG, reports police say Lloyd suffers from Paranoid Schizophrenia.

Ayla was last seen wearing a red onesie and Lloyd was wearing a black hoodie and blue sweatpants.

Investigators ask you to call 911 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.