Accused kidnapper Tad Cummins is back in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tad Cummins, the man accused of kidnapping a 15-year-old student, is back in Tennessee for a federal court hearing.

WHNT News 19’s Chelsea Brentzel was at the courthouse to see the transportation van from Henderson County, Kentucky. That’s where Cummins was transported to yesterday from California ahead of today’s hearing.

#BREAKING: Tad Cummins is back in Nashville. He has an appearance in federal court at 2 p.m. @whnt pic.twitter.com/ArvbnzMReM — Chelsea Brentzel (@ChelseaBrentzel) May 9, 2017

Cummins was being held in federal custody in Sacramento after he and the 15-year-old at the center of the AMBER Alert were found in California.

The 50-year-old is charged with crossing state lines with a minor with the intent to have sex. He is also facing state charges of aggravated kidnapping and sexual contact with a minor.

Cummins was found in a remote area of Northern California with his 15-year-old student after being on the run for 38 days.

Cummins is scheduled to appear in federal court in Nashville at 2:00 Tuesday afternoon.