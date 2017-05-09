× A new statue planned for the Madison County Veterans Memorial

Artist and sculptor Dan Burch will create another image for the Madison County Veterans Memorial in downtown Huntsville.

The statue will depict courage and bravery in what is being called the “First Responder/Wounded Warrior” statue.

There is no date set yet for the unveiling.

Burch says “it’s important to represent the first responders and medics both in civilian life and the military.”

The statue is based on the story of Kendall Bane. Bane was injured in combat and saved by medics. He says the creation of the image began with discussions around a table and progressed to creating what the image will look like.

“We took some pictures to kinda get some positions right. And then we came back and did a full dress shoot where we’re wearing all the gear.”

There is a fundraising effort underway to underwrite the statue. Part of that effort is a book titled “The Making of a Memorial.” It’s written by Dave Carney and John Perry.

If you would like to make a donation, or want to buy the book, or would like more information on how you can help, you can call 256-604-3896.

On Memorial Day, WHNT NEWS 19 will broadcast a live special “An Evening From the Memorial” from the park. It begins at 7:00 PM.