UPDATE: Grieving family forced to remove decorations on daughters grave

ATHENS, Ala. – A Limestone County family, grieving over the death of their daughter, found themselves in a fight with Athens City Hall over the decorations at her grave.

In July of 2015, Pat Montgomery lost his daughter, Michele, in a traffic accident. The family chose to bury her at Roselawn Cemetery in Athens, largely because they allowed gravesite decorations.

Pat bordered and fenced the grave. He covered it with landscaping stone, and then filled the area with personal mementos. He told us in previous interviews he would visit his daughter here several times a week. This was where she was, this was where he had to come to be close to her.

Late last year, the City of Athens amended its cemetery ordinance and decorations this elaborate would no longer be tolerated. Mayor Ronnie Marks told us there had been complaints.

Montgomery and other families were told they would have to clean off the graves of their loved ones. But after several discussions, Montgomery and others believed the city had reconsidered.

Last month, Mr. Montgomery says he was told if he didn’t clear the grave, city workers would do it for him. And so this past weekend, he took the border up and the fence down. All of the gravel was carted away, along with the decorations and mementos.

Hear from Athens City leaders on the decision, tonight at 10 p.m.