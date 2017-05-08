UAH, UNA make NCAA Division II Softball Tournament

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.- For the 15th straight season, The University of Alabama in Huntsville softball team will be playing in the NCAA Division II tournament. The Chargers, who won the regular season Gulf South Conference Championship, earned the No. 3 seed in the South 2 Region hosted by No. 2 Saint Leo.

UNA is also part of the South 2 Region bracket as the No. 7 seed along with sixth-seeded Lee.

The double-elimination tournament begins on Thursday in Tampa. UNA and Saint Leo will get things started at 11 a.m. with UAH and Lee taking the field shortly after at 1:30 p.m.

The NCAA South 1 Region is made up of No. 1 West Florida, No. 4 Mississippi College, No. 5 Valdosta State and No. 8 Claflin.