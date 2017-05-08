× Troopers investigate crash that killed 15-year-old Cullman High baseball player

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – Alabama State Troopers are investigating a three vehicle crash that killed one and injured two others on County Road 222 near Good Hope on Sunday around 6 p.m.

Troopers confirmed that a 15-year-old was killed when the truck he was a passenger in collided with another vehicle head-on.

According to our newspartners at AL.com, the teen killed was Curtis Wilson, a 15-year-old baseball player on Cullman’s junior varsity team.

Wilson’s mother, Ashley, was also injured in the crash, and another driver, 27-year-old Bradford Meeks, of Cullman, was also injured.

“The Cullman Bearcat family has a very heavy heart today,” Cullman City Schools Superintendent Susan Patterson said in a prepared statement to the Times. “A tragic accident took the life of student and Bearcat baseball player Curtis Wilson. It is impossible to understand when a life is taken at such a young age and words can’t express what we all feel. The loss of this young man will be felt throughout the Cullman community for years to come. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family.”

Authorities said Curtis Wilson was transported to an area hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Investigators said that the crash is still under investigation, but preliminary reports indicated that alcohol could have been a factor in the crash.

Grief counselors are on hand today at Cullman High, and Troopers are investigating the crash.

Cullman baseball coach Brent Patterson said in an email that it’s unclear whether the team will honor Wilson during this week’s semifinal series.

“Trusting in the Lord right now,” Patterson wrote in an e-mail. “Holding on to the faith that it is all in His hands, even though we can never understand it.”

No funeral arrangements have been announced at this time.