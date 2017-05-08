× Teenager fighting severe bacterial infection after swimming in lake

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ala.-A 15-year-old boy is in the hospital after receiving a large cut and bacterial infection while swimming at Lake Weiss.

Keegan Knowles and his brother were walking up towards the bank in shallow water when Keegan cut the top of his foot.

Keegan was rushed to the emergency room where he received 20 stitches and antibiotics. He woke up with a fever the next day and doctors at a Georgia hospital determined he contracted Aeromonas Hydrophilia.

There’s a lot of talk on social media calling this a “flesh-eating” bacteria. Monday at 5:00pm WHNT News 19 is Taking Action to get answers about what happened, what this is, and what you need to know before hitting local waterways this spring and summer.