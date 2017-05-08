TAKING ACTION: Motorists, drivers must stay aware of each other on the roads as temperatures rise

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The weather's getting warmer, and that means more people will ride their motorcycles. But, bikes can be difficult to see if you aren't paying close attention.

Paying attention on the road is just one warning Huntsville Police is telling motorists regarding motorcycles.

"Know that they're there, they're on the roadway and just take an extra second to look," Lt. Stacy Bates advised.

Safety also relies on the motorcyclists too.

"You're on a smaller machine, you can get in a lot of places that cars cant but that's not an excuse for you to drive aggressively," Lt. Bates said.

Motorcyclists say they are seeing an increasing amount of drivers using their cell phones while sitting in the driver's seat. This is a problem officers and riders want to address.

"Don't assume that that driver that's coming toward you sees you," Lt. Bates said.

Motorcyclists can take safety into their own hands by wearing a helmet. Alabama Law states a person must wear one if they are driving or riding on a motorcycle.

"If you get struck by a vehicle, you're going to need that head protection because it's about the only protection you have in a motorcycle accident," Lt. Bates said.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said its most recent data shows motorcyclist deaths occur 27 times more frequently than fatalities in other vehicles.