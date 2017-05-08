× Prepare for traffic stoppages for bridge work on South Memorial Parkway

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – HUNTSVILLE — Crews with the Alabama Department of Transportation are working overnight to put up bridge girders at the South Memorial Parkway overpass at Logan Drive and Lily Flagg Road.

ALDOT says the work will happen overnight Sunday into Monday from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. and again Monday night into Tuesday morning from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

During these time frames, the Memorial Parkway service roads will each be reduced to one lane at the intersection, and the intersection will be closed to all but northbound and southbound through traffic and right turns to and from Logan Drive and Lily Flagg Road. ALDOT says through and left-turning traffic on Logan Drive/Lily Flagg Road and left-turning traffic from the parkway service roads will be detoured to the service road intersections at Byrd Springs Road or Cameron Road/Whitesburg Drive.

Total stoppages will happen during unloading and installations. ALDOT says that will take about 10 to 15 minutes. Waiting traffic will be allowed to clear between stops. State troopers will assist with traffic control.

34.657986 -86.569461