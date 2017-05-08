Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORENCE, Ala. - On Thursday, May 11th at 10:00 p.m., we invite you to ride along with WHNT News 19 and Florence police in an undercover operation.

The mission? To stop distracted driving.

In 2016, WHNT News 19 launched The Distracted Driving Project. Since then, we've brought you stories from across the valley, the state and the nation about this public safety threat. With our partners at Morris, King & Hodge, P.C., we've given school presentations. We produced an hour-long special on the topic. We've spoken with lawmakers.

More than a year later, we are as committed as ever to raising awareness about the dangers of distracted driving.

So is the Florence Police Department.

In our special report, Operation Stop Distracted Driving, find out what happens as police try a new tactic to get the message out.

Our cameras are rolling as distracted drivers are spotted and stopped. See what happens when they're stopped. Hear what they have to say to officers about their behavior.

Again, Operation Stop Distracted Driving runs this Thursday at 10 p.m.