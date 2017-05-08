× Monday morning traffic: What you need to know before hitting the road

There are a number of projects that may impact your drive this Monday morning. Here’s what you need to know:

Governors Drive in Huntsville is set to be repaved today. The closure will begin around 9:00 Monday morning while crews replace asphalt on the outside northbound lanes between Parkhill Road and California Street.

On Redstone Arsenal, crews will spend the week working around the new gatehouse. Today, workers plan to resurface the outbound lanes of Rideout Road. You can expect delays in the area all week.

LANE CLOSURE – this morning at 8AM – the westbound lanes of Mastin Lake RD btwn Shay Circle & Oaktree Ln will be closed until 1PM today. — Huntsville Utilities (@HSVUtilities) May 8, 2017

Hsv traffic: overnight slow downs at Lilly Flag and South Mem Pkwy crews are installing the overpass beams. @whnt pic.twitter.com/aQrac8Yax5 — Jeff Gray (@TrafficJeff) May 8, 2017