× Madison Police investigate robbery to Credit Union

MADISON, Ala. – The Madison Police Department is trying to find the person who robbed the North Alabama Educators Credit Union Monday morning. The incident happened around 9:00 a.m. on Highway 72 West.

They have very limited information on the robber, but say he’s roughly 6 feet tall with a thin build. He has a beard and was wearing a grey hooded sweat shirt and grey sweat pants.

The robber walked away from the credit union in a westbound direction.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Madison Police Department at 256-722-7190.

Madison Police report nearby schools were put on lockdown as a precautionary measure. There is no indication that anyone tried to enter the schools.