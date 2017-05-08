× Limestone County Sheriff’s searching for man accused of indecent exposure

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Limestone County Sheriff’s officers are investigating a man who was seen on-camera exposing himself to a convenience store attendant.

Police say the incident occurred on April 22 at the Heritage Food Mart at the intersection of Thach and Mooresville Roads.

Security footage shows the man walking into the restroom before approaching the counter and exposing himself to the clerk.

Officials say the man left in a red Dodge Neon headed south on Mooresville Road.

Anyone with information is asked to please call Limestone County Sheriff’s Office at 256-232-0111.