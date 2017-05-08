Inmate from Morgan County escapes Camden Work Release Center

CAMDEN, Ala. – The Alabama Department of Corrections issued an inmate escape report early Monday morning for Michael Oneal Bynum.

Bynum was convicted of burglary in Morgan County.

State officials say he escaped from Camden Work Release Center at about 12:30 am. The work release center is in Wilcox County.

The inmate escape report indicates that Bynum may be wearing an all white state issued uniform. He also has a tattoo of a five point star with the letters “A” and “B”, another tattoo of a five point star with doves.

If you have any information about where Bynum may be, please notify your local law enforcement agency or the Alabama Department of Corrections at 1-800-831-8825 .