Here comes the… Bride's Cake

Blue Bell is hoping customers will say, “I do,” to the company’s newest flavor.

Bride’s Cake Ice Cream is an almond ice cream with pieces of white cake and a swirl of amaretto cream cheese icing.

According to company representatives, they’ve heard from couples who serve ice cream at their receptions in place of the traditional cake.

As Jenny Van Dorf, Blue Bell’s public relations manager, puts it, “now you can have both.”

Along with the limited-edition Bride’s Cake, Blue Bell is also bringing back Groom’s Cake Ice Cream for a time.

That flavor, which combines chocolate ice cream with chocolate cake pieces and chocolate-coated strawberries, first launched in 2009.

Both are now in stores. If you don’t see them at your local grocery, they should arrive soon.