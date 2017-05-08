WATCH LIVE: Commissioner from Jefferson County announces plan to run for Governor

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. – David Carrington, current Commissioner for Jefferson County’s district 5, is running for Governor. He’s making the official announcement at 10:00 this morning at Vulcan Park in Birmingham.

Carrington plans to outline his vision for the future of Alabama that he calls “Four U’s 4Us.”

Please join me next Monday, May 8th, at Vulcan Park at 10:00 AM as I share my "Four U's 4Us" Vision for Alabama. pic.twitter.com/nfExAUniBP — David Carrington (@WDCarrington) May 4, 2017

According to Jefferson County’s website, Carrington was first elected to the Jefferson County Commission in November 2010. He was re-elected in 2014. Before his time on the County Commission, he served on the Vestavia Hills City Council for six years.

Davidcarrington.org has a detailed list of the accomplishments during Carrington’s time in office.