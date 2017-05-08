× Cinnabon offering free treats to nurses during National Nurses Week

ATLANTA – National Nurses Week is celebrated each year in May, beginning on May 6 and ending on the birthday of Florence Nightingale on May 12

This year, Cinnabon is stepping up to say thank you to nurses all across the nation with a tasty promotion.

Participating Cinnabon bakeries are offering the choice of a free Cinnabon Roll, MiniBon, or BonBites to nurses, according to the company’s website. To receive a delicious treat, nurses simply have to present their healthcare ID badge.

WHNT News 19 checked for the nearest Cinnabon location to our station which is located within the Schlotzky’s Deli on Memorial Parkway. An employee there confirms they are participating in this promotion.

Cinnabon posted about the promotion on Twitter Saturday morning.

The tweet read, “”Nurses Week starts now! Get a FREE classic or Minibon roll when you show your healthcare ID badge.”

Click here to find a nearest Cinnabon location.