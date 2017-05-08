Attorney General awards Bob Jones High School with Safe School Initiative Award

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, Ala. - State Attorney General Steve Marshall made a stop in Madison on Monday. He presented Bob Jones High School with the 2016 Attorney General's Safe School Initiative Award of Excellence for district eight.

"It is not an easy award to be given," said Marshall. "In fact, it's a very exclusive club."

The award represents schools dedicated to keeping students safe. Attorney General Marshall said it's always nice to come home and award a school in north Alabama.

"More importantly, being able to acknowledge the successes of people back home," said Marshall. "Bob Jones is a school that is recognized academically and what they're able to do with their students in extra curricular activities, but this is one that shows a focus of multiple groups--that we can come together for the issue of school safety."

In a time where schools aren't always as safe as you might expect, Marshall believes Bob Jones can lead by example.

"You've got the general concerns about potential violent incidents, but we've seen now the rise of social media and cyber bullying and I think that is one folks don't talk about enough and where we continue to educate parents and students alike."

Bob Jones is one of seven schools selected as winners from the state districts.