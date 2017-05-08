Alabama Kidney Foundation host 2017 Kidney Walk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There are over 400,000 individuals in Alabama with chronic kidney disease, 9000 of those must undergo weekly life-saving dialysis treatment each week.

The Alabama Kidney Foundation provided over $500,000 in direct support to patients in need last year and they need your help to be able to continue to help provide support.

This Saturday, May 13th the 2017 Kidney Walk with take place at Randolph School. Along with the walk there will be fun entertainment, children's activities, healthy snacks, door prizes and much more. Registration starts at 8:30 AM --- $30 minimum donation for adult registration (patients and children are free). The walk will start at 9 AM.

For more information or to register online visit http://www.huntsvillekidneywalk.org or call (259)975-0000